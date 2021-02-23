China's treatment of Uighurs is 'genocide,' say Canada MPs
A non-binding measure by Conservatives could put pressure on Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to take a tougher stand on human rights violations in China.Full Article
"We can no longer ignore this. We must call it for what it is — a genocide," Conservative lawmaker Michael Chong said.
The Conservative motion passed overwhelmingly in the House of Commons with 266 votes to zero. The Liberal cabinet abstained from..