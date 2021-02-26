Prince Harry tells James Corden 'toxic' British press 'was destroying my mental health'
Prince Harry says he and Duchess Meghan stepped back from royal life because of "toxic" British media. "It was destroying my mental health," he said.
Duke of Sussex said he was “stepping back from royal duties rather than stepping down" during candid chat with James Corden
