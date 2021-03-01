Winston Churchill landscape owned by Angelina Jolie sells for €9.5m
The Moroccan landscape painted by Britain’s wartime leader was sold by Angelina Jolie at an auction for more than €9.5 million.Full Article
La star a choisi de vendre cette oeuvre très convoitée.
El único cuadro pintado por el ex Primer Ministro Británico durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial.