More than 300 Kidnapped NIgerian schoolgirls have been released and are 'safe'
Published
More than 300 girls who were abducted from a boarding school in Nigeria have been released and are "safe", reports say.Full Article
Published
More than 300 girls who were abducted from a boarding school in Nigeria have been released and are "safe", reports say.Full Article
A group of girls who were abducted from a boarding school in Nigeria have been released and are "safe", reports say.
By Sani Malumfashi and Hassan Maina Kaina
In Nigeria, Friday’s predawn abduction of 317 female students from a..