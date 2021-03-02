All the celebrities who had babies in 2021: Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's surprise new arrival

There are a host of A-list names expecting babies in 2021, from Ellie Goulding to Meghan Markle and Rachel McAdams. Following the Golden Globes, on Monday, March 1, Israeli Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot announced that she and husband, Yaron Varsano, are expecting a third child together; they are already parents to two daughters. And even though we're only a couple of months into the year, Princess Eugenie, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, and Mandy Moore have already welcomed their little bundles of joy. Here, we'll keep you up to date with all the new celebrity arrivals ... Hilaria and Alec Baldwin View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) On...