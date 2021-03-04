Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to "get on with the job" after answering eight hours' of questions over her government's handling of harassment claims against her predecessor Alex Salmond.Full Article
Sturgeon vows to 'get on with the job' as she awaits Salmond inquiry ruling
