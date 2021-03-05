U.S. Opposed to ICC Probe of Israel, VP Harris Tells Netanyahu

U.S. Opposed to ICC Probe of Israel, VP Harris Tells Netanyahu

WorldNews

Published

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a call with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday, reaffirmed U.S. opposition to an International Criminal Court probe of possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories, the White House said. The call, the first between the two since...

Full Article