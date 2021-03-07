Dalai Lama gets coronavirus vaccine in India
Dalai Lama has urged others to follow his example and get the coronavirus vaccine, saying the injection would prevent "some serious" health problems.Full Article
The Dalai Lama, who is 85, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian..
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, got the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Indian hill town of Dharamsala on..