Pupils in England are beginning to return to school this morning after months of remote learning under the first step to ease COVID-19 restrictions.Full Article
Pupils return to schools in England as roadmap out of lockdown gets under way
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson: Road map to freedom is designedly cautious in order to be irreversible
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he still expected the road map for easing England’s restrictions would be irreversible.He told..