A translator from Spain says his version of a poem read at US President Joe Biden's inauguration was rejected because he had the wrong "profile". Víctor Obiols was commissioned to work on the Catalan translation of Amanda Gorman's The Hill We Climb last month. But after he completed the project, the publishers said they wanted a translator who was "a woman, young, activist and preferably black". The poem's Dutch translator recently stepped down after online criticism....Full Article
Amanda Gorman's Catalan translator dropped because of 'profile'
