Dow, S&P 500 hit records

Several major U.S. stock indexes hit all-time highs Thursday, as a recent stretch of volatile trading in the bond market continued to ease, keeping investors in a buying mood. The S&P 500 index rose 1%, extending its winning streak to a third day as it scored a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies also hit all-time highs. The latest gains came as President Joe Biden signed a huge economic relief bill into law. Technology stocks, which have been hurt this year by rising bond yields, led the market higher, aided by solid gains in communications services companies and those that rely...