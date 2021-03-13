A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard, who went missing in south London last week.Full Article
Police officer appears in court charged with kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sarah Everard: Met Police officer charged with murder
Upworthy
Wayne Couzens is accused of kidnapping and murdering the 33-year-old who was last seen in south London.
-
UK cop arrested over Sarah Everard murder found with head injuries in cell
Upworthy
-
Sarah Everard suspect taken to hospital after custody head wound
Belfast Telegraph
-
British police officer's arrest for missing woman Sarah Everard's murder stuns public, politicians
CBC.ca
-
News24.com | Sarah Everard kidnapping: London murder case triggers fears about women's safety
News24
You might like
More coverage
Police officer charged with kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with murdering and kidnapping Sarah Everard, who went missing in south..
Sky News