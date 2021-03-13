Van Dijk and Gomez likely to miss Euros - Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it is unlikely centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be fit for this summer's European Championship.Full Article
