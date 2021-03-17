Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor set to go on trial in China
After more than two years in prison, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are to be tried in China for espionage over the coming week.Full Article
Canadian Michael Spavor went on trial Friday in the Chinese city of Dandong on espionage charges, after he was arrested along with..
The trial of Michael Spavor escalates China’s punitive campaign against Canada over the arrest of a top executive of Huawei.