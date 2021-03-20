Lewandowski hat-trick as 10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart to go four points clear
Published
Robert Lewandowski scores a first-half hat-trick as ten-man Bayern Munich thrash Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.Full Article
Published
Robert Lewandowski scores a first-half hat-trick as ten-man Bayern Munich thrash Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.Full Article
Robert Lewandowski scores a first-half hat-trick as ten-man Bayern Munich thrash Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
Robert Lewandowski is a different breed. The Bayern Munich striker hit his THIRTEENTH Bundesliga hat-trick as they ran riot against..