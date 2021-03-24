Boris Johnson is facing a tough end-of-term interrogation on COVID-19 by senior MPs after claiming the UK is making progress a year after his first lockdown.Full Article
Johnson says 'capitalism' and 'greed' are behind the UK's vaccine success
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnson under fire for putting UK vaccine success down to ‘greed’
Prime minister quickly retracted comment to 1922 Committee suggesting capitalism was catalyst
FT.com
PM says 'greed' and 'capitalism' helped UK's vaccines success
But Boris Johnson immediately retracts the comments during a Zoom meeting with Tory MPs.
BBC News