The Archbishop of Canterbury has addressed for the first time the remark made by the Duchess of Sussex that she got married three days before her grand royal wedding.Full Article
Meghan and Harry did not have secret 'backyard' wedding says Archbishop of Canterbury
Archbishop of Canterbury rejects Harry and Meghan's wedding claims
New Zealand Herald
The Archbishop of Canterbury has finally ended weeks of speculation and refuted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claim that they..
There was no secret royal wedding, says Archbishop of Canterbury
Hull Daily Mail
Meghan and Harry's secret wedding claim blown apart
New Zealand Herald
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Secret Wedding Claim Contradicts Their Marriage Certificate
HNGN
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage certificate refutes the Duchess of Sussex's claim that they secretly married in their..