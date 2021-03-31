Deliveroo shares have slumped as much as 30% as the takeaway delivery company made its highly-anticipated stock market debut.Full Article
Deliveroo shares nosedive on London stock market debut
Deliveroo shares open well below expected price after big investors' attitude to company soured.
