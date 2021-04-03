Labour leader Starmer criticised by his own party for visit to church with homophobic links
Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by members of his own party for visiting a church that has homophobic links.Full Article
Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been criticised by members of his own party for visiting a church that has homophobic links.Full Article
Labour leader Keir Starmer is facing backlash after he visited a notoriously anti-LGBT+ church in London. Starmer visited Jesus..