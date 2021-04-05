Supreme Court sides with Google in years long fight with tech giant Oracle
The Supreme Court case between Google and Oracle has been watched in tech circles for signs of how far engineers can go in borrowing computer code.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court sided Monday with Google in an $8 billion copyright dispute with Oracle over the internet..