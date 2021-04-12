Tokyo adopts tougher COVID-19 rules, starts vaccinating elders
The vaccinations in Japan have largely lagged behind due to limited supplies of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved so farFull Article
Tokyo adopts tougher rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 before the Tokyo Olympics. Elders also start to receive the vaccine.
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo adopted tougher measures against the coronavirus Monday as it struggles to curb the rapid spread of a more..