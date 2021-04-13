'A martyr for our democracy': Biden, Congress honor fallen Capitol Police Officer William Evans
Published
United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
Published
United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.
William Evans, who died April 2, lies in honor in the Capitol rotunda, one of the highest honors Congress has for a civilian
Watch VideoCongress will honor the U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in an attack Friday.
Officer Billy Evans will lie..