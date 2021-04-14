Haridwar: Hundreds test positive for Covid at Kumbh Mela
This comes a day after more than three million Hindus visited the festival as India's cases soar.Full Article
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said he is in..
At least 102 pilgrims and 20 seers have tested positive for Covid-19 as religious heads have refused to get tested, wear masks and..