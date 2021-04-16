Taiwan Prosecutors Charge Man With Causing Deadly Train Crash
The driver of a crane truck that slid down an embankment — into the path of an oncoming express train — faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.Full Article
Taiwanese authorities confirmed the death toll in the accident, which saw the driver and assistant driver killed and others crushed..