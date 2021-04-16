Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to help with everything from hair appointments to dog care.
They asked staffers to run personal errands and perform non-official work such as making restaurant reservations, shopping and..
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he,..