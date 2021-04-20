Former US vice-president Walter Mondale dies at 93
Jimmy Carter said in a statement on Monday night that he considered Mondale "the best vice president in our country's history."Full Article
Pat Kessler looks back at the life and legacy of the former vice president, U.S. Senator, ambassador and Minnesota attorney general..
Former Vice President Walter Mondale died of natural causes on April 19, 2021, at 93, according to a statement. He passed away at..