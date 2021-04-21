An illustrated look at Minneapolis as the world waited for the Derek Chauvin verdict
Published
USA TODAY Editorial Cartoonist Mike Thompson visited Minneapolis to draw his reaction to a community waited for the Derek Chauvin verdict
Published
USA TODAY Editorial Cartoonist Mike Thompson visited Minneapolis to draw his reaction to a community waited for the Derek Chauvin verdict
Watch the full interview with Nevada Attorney general Aaron Ford following the Derek Chauvin verdict.
The family of George Floyd has welcomed the guilty verdicts handed to former police officer Derek Chauvin.Chauvin was found guilty..