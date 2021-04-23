Phillip Adams' family wants to know if football caused the ex-NFL player to kill six people
Published
Those who knew Phillip Adams the best say he struggled after his playing career, and that he turned from mild-mannered to angry and withdrawn.
Published
Those who knew Phillip Adams the best say he struggled after his playing career, and that he turned from mild-mannered to angry and withdrawn.
Authorities say a former NFL player shot and killed a family, a man doing work on the family’s home before turning the gun on..
On April 7, former NFL player Phillip Adams shot and killed six people, including two children, in his hometown of Rock Hill, South..