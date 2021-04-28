Carolina Panthers trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to Denver Broncos for sixth-round draft pick
The Panthers are sending QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos, his fifth NFL stop since he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014.
The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, a..
