Princess Charlotte turns 6: See Duchess Kate's new birthday photo of the little royal
Published
Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte! Sunday marks the 6th birthday of Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter. See the new photo taken by Duchess Kate.
Published
Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte! Sunday marks the 6th birthday of Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter. See the new photo taken by Duchess Kate.
A new photograph of Princess Charlotte was taken by her mother The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk this weekend. It has been..
Prince Louis has attended nursery for the first time ahead of his third birthday on Friday (23.04.21), the Kensington Royal Twitter..