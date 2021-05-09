Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is to stage a frontbench reshuffle amid a row over the sacking of the party's chairman in the wake of dismal election results.Full Article
Starmer to hold Labour reshuffle amid backlash over Rayner sacking
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Starmer to undertake Labour reshuffle as criticism continues over Rayner sacking
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will carry out a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet team on Sunday, the PA news agency understands, as..
Belfast Telegraph