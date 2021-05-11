Hamas launches rocket attack on Tel-Aviv
Published
Hamas has launched a rocket attack on Tel-Aviv - with the Israeli ambulance service saying at least one person is in a critical condition after a building was directly targeted.Full Article
Hamas says 130 rockets fired at Tel Aviv; projectile hits bus in Holon, medics say; army launches major strikes on rocket sites,...