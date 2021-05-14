Israeli ground forces began launching attacks on Gaza in a widening of hostilities as Israel braced for more internal strife between its Arab and Jewish citizens following Friday prayers.Full Article
Israeli ground forces launch attacks on Gaza as fighting worsens
