Paulina Porizkova reveals she made Oscars red carpet debut with Aaron Sorkin on second date
Published
Some go to dinner and a movie for their second date. Model Paulina Porizkova and 'Chicago 7' filmmaker Aaron Sorkin? They went to the Oscars.
Published
Some go to dinner and a movie for their second date. Model Paulina Porizkova and 'Chicago 7' filmmaker Aaron Sorkin? They went to the Oscars.
How Paulina Porizkova prepared for her Oscars red carpet debut with Aaron Sorkin
Aaron Sorkin went public with his new romance with model Paulina Porizkova at the Oscars on Sunday.