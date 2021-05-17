Manitoba now holds Canada's highest per capita COVID-19 infection rate
Canada has a new COVID-19 hotspot, as Manitoba has overtaken Alberta as the province with the highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita.Full Article
Manitoba is currently reporting the third highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in all of Canada and the United States.