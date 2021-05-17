New York Racing Association temporarily suspends trainer Bob Baffert
Trainer Bob Baffert, whose Medina Spirit had a positive drug test, is temporarily barred from entering horses at Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct.
The NYRA's announcement comes after Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.
