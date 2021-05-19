COVID-19: UK to review its travel Red list in June
Published
The Red, Amber and Green list rules for COVID-19 is a system put in place by London to deal with international incoming amid the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The Red, Amber and Green list rules for COVID-19 is a system put in place by London to deal with international incoming amid the pandemic.Full Article
Health Secretary Matt Hancock reiterated that people should not be travelling to amber or red list countries for a holiday as..
Friendly whale shark floats over to fishing boat in Thailand