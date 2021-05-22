US President Joe Biden has said a two-state solution is the only answer to resolving the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian people.Full Article
Joe Biden says two-state solution only route to peace as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Biden: No peace until region recognizes Israel's right to exist
Jerusalem Post
"There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift. Period. What we still need is a two-state solution. It is..
Israel, Hamas Begin ‘Mutual, Unconditional Cease-Fire’
Eurasia Review
Israel-Hamas conflict: US leader Biden vows to rebuild Gaza
Deutsche Welle
More coverage
Jerusalem: A Flashpoint For Conflict Or Microcosm Of Peace – OpEd
By Dr. Alon Ben-Meir*
The flareup that has engulfed East Jerusalem over the past few days should surprise no one. The..
Eurasia Review
Jordan, at UN, urges int''l community to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza
(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Thursday in New York participated in..
MENAFN.com