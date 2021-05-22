China's first Mars rover has driven down the ramp of its landing capsule and is now roaming the surface of the red planet.Full Article
China's Mars rover Zhurong makes first tracks on red planet
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China's Mars rover touches ground on red planet
New Zealand Herald
China's first Mars rover has driven down from its landing platform and is now roaming the surface of the red planet, China's space..
-
China's Mars Rover Touches Ground On Red Planet
NPR
-
China's Mars rover starts roaming the Red Planet
Digital Journal
-
China’s Mars rover touches ground on red planet
Belfast Telegraph
-
China's Martian rover takes first drive on surface of Red Planet
Khaleej Times
More coverage
China’s Tianwen-1 Lands Rover On Mars – Analysis
Eurasia Review
A significant technological feat for China, Beijing’s accomplishment is also a reminder of the revved-up space competition among..