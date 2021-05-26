Mickey Callaway Placed on Baseball's Ineligible List
After an investigation into sexual harassment claims, Mickey Callaway was found to have violated M.L.B.’s policies. He can apply for reinstatement after the 2022 season.Full Article
Former Mets manager \ was suspended \ on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season.