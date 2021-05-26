Mickey Callaway Placed On Ineligible List Through At Least 2022
Published
3:33pm: The Angels have fired Callaway. 3:04pm: Major League Baseball has placed Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible …Full Article
Published
3:33pm: The Angels have fired Callaway. 3:04pm: Major League Baseball has placed Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible …Full Article
Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway, accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and mistreatment, has been placed on the..