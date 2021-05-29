Canada: Mass grave of Indigenous children discovered
Published
The remains of the children, some as young as 3, were found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school.Full Article
The remains of 215 indigenous children who were forcibly removed from their families have been found at a mass grave at a former..
