The UK economy will grow even faster than expected this year and next, but it is nonetheless expected to suffer the most long-term economic damage of any of the seven major industrialised nations following the pandemic, the OECD has warned.Full Article
UK growth forecast upgraded but pandemic 'scar' to be worst of all G7 nations, says OECD
