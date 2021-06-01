Serena Williams Wins in the First Round at the French Open
Playing in a night session in Paris, Williams defeated Irina-Camelia Begu in straight sets in a brisk match that moved her along to the second round, again.Full Article
Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Stefanos Tsitsipas all were victorious on Day 6 of the French Open.