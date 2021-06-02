Israel: Netanyahu opponents in race against time to form government
Published
Opponents of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are racing against time to finalise a coalition government ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday.Full Article
Published
Opponents of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu are racing against time to finalise a coalition government ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday.Full Article
A former ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (US time) said he would seek to form a coalition government with the..