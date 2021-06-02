Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit faces disqualification after second failed drug test
Published
Medina Spirit could be just the second horse in Kentucky Derby history to be disqualified for drugs.
Medina Spirit tested positive for a type of banned steroid known as betamethasone after winning the legendary race on May 1. The..
The NYRA's announcement comes after Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby.