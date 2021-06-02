76ers' Joel Embiid diagnosed with small meniscus tear, out Game 5 vs. Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers NBA MVP candidate Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear and is out for Game 5 vs. the Wizards on Wednesday.

