David Dushman, last surviving Auschwitz liberator, dies aged 98
As a 21-year-old Red Army soldier, David Dushman used his tank to mow down the camp's electric fence.Full Article
David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau, died on Saturday at the age of 98, the Jewish...