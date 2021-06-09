Democrat Terry McAuliffe wins Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia: What to know
Published
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe wins the race that included three Black candidates, two of them women.
Published
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe wins the race that included three Black candidates, two of them women.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be the commonwealth's Democratic gubernatorial nominee, CNN projected on Tuesday, besting..
Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is expected to capture his party's nomination against four lesser-known rivals in Tuesday's Democratic..