America to give 500 million COVID jabs to poorer countries
Published
The US is to distribute half a billion shots of the Pfizer vaccine to 100 other countries.Full Article
Published
The US is to distribute half a billion shots of the Pfizer vaccine to 100 other countries.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies’ summit next week to urge..
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies’ summit next week to urge..